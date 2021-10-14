Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.60.

NYSE GL opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

