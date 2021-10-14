Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $1,043,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GL stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.71 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

