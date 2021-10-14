Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,548 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Globe Life worth $158,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,598,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

