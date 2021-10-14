Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 84.6% in September

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTEC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.