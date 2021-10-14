Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNL stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

