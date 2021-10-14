Glazer Capital LLC Has $8.25 Million Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 798,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCRNU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $16,836,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $15,593,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $13,834,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,258,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $11,066,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of DCRNU stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 1,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,184. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.