Glazer Capital LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,212,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $125,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $489,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $7,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

CFIV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

