Glazer Capital LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,900 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 303.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

NASDAQ ACAHU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

