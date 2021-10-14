Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 736,272 Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 736,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 4.14% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,009,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $103,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,341. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

