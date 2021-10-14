Glazer Capital LLC Buys 350,383 Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,383 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDIU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPDIU traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 48,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,209. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

