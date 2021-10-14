Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) by 115.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,842 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSIBU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $6,000,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $152,000.

TSIBU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,863. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

