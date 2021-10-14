GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 68.46%.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
