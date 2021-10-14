Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $724.59 million, a PE ratio of -68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

