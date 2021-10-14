Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $14.59. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 138,831 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $482.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

