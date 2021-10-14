Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 98.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Shares of GLAD opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $388.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Capital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

