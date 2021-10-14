Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$53.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIL. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

TSE:GIL opened at C$44.15 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$26.82 and a twelve month high of C$50.43. The company has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.4300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.