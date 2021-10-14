Gilberto Antoniazzi Sells 4,300 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,496. Livent Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -292.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.