GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GFL has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

