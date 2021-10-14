Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,381 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $153,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Five9 by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 10.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.11 and its 200 day moving average is $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

