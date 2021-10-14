Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 293,806 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,918,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of NiSource worth $169,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 3,038,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,512,000 after buying an additional 1,663,283 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,085,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

