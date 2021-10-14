Geode Capital Management LLC Has $191.20 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $191,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

