Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $164,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE:VER opened at $48.10 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

