Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,048 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of FactSet Research Systems worth $196,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

NYSE FDS opened at $409.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.30 and its 200 day moving average is $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $415.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,997 shares of company stock worth $10,696,915. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.