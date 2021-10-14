Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $178,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

