Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.
Genfit Company Profile
