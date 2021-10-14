Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

