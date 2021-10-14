Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.15. Genetron shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 317 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,018,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 65.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276,571 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 83.3% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 6,663.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 97,413 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

