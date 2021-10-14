Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,065,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $418.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.85 and a 12 month high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

