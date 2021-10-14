Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Raised to GBX 215 at Canaccord Genuity

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GENL opened at GBX 153.80 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.54. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 109.20 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £428.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

