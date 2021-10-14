GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 211,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.03. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at $2,333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 249,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

