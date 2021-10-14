GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $96.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.74.

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $93.92. 2,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,857. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

