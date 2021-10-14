Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

GLPEY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

