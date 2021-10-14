Galecto (GLTO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/6/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/4/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Galecto stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,840. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. Galecto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

