GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Shares Up 3.9%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. 114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

GAIL (India) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

