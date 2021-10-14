Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gaia by 14.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Gaia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 75.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

