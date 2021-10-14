G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIII opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

