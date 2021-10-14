FY2023 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.58.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Danske upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

