FY2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reduced by Analyst

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

SBUX stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 125.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 153,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 102,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

