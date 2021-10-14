FY2022 EPS Estimates for Outokumpu Oyj Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

