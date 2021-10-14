FY2022 EPS Estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Lifted by Analyst

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albertsons Companies in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

