FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Reduced by Analyst

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSM. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

