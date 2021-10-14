FY2021 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Cut by Oppenheimer

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

BWA stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

