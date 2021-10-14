FY2021 Earnings Forecast for People’s United Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,218 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 249.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after buying an additional 1,590,452 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.