FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Salzgitter AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Salzgitter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

