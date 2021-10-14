FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.08. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

