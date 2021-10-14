Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $84.27

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.27, but opened at $72.58. Futu shares last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 227,228 shares changing hands.

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Finally, BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Get Futu alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average of $125.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,990,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,817,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,408,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.