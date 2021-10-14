Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FULT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 619,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

