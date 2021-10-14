Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 619,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,620. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

