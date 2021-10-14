Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 1,465.9% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of FJTSY stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.75. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
