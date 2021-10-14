Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 1,465.9% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of FJTSY stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.75. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

