FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 4.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 592,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,542,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 52.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

