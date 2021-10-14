FUD.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $270,423.94 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $270,423.94 and $2,481.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $12.17 or 0.00021286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00048089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00243318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00096246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 22,347 coins and its circulating supply is 22,215 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.